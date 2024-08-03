Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti will visit Macedonia on Monday. Kurti will be welcomed by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and it’s expected that the discussion will also cover the recent incident, where Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani refused to have her luggage inspected while travelling through the Skopje airport.

The incident escalated when Osmani’s political ally, Speaker of Parliament Afrim Gashi, sent his own security detail to the airport and they confronted the border police. Mickoski will have Government members from his Albanian coalition partners, which include Gashi’s party, present at the meeting to discuss what happened.