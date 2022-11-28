I told the historical and real political truth at the moment, something that in principle does not happen very often in Macedonia, said the MP and leader of the Bulgarian party “Prerodba” Kostadin Kostadinov in an interview with BTV, after during the opening of the Bulgarian Cultural Center in Skopje told the journalists that Macedonia is the second Bulgarian state and therefore we should be one state that will stretch from the Black Sea to Lake Ohrid and that the Macedonian language is a dialect of Bulgarian.

The statements were condemned by Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who said that for him personally, such politicians do not have to come here at all, but Kostadinov is still not officially persona non grata in Macedonia.

What territorial claims did I make towards Macedonia, except that I said that there are people living in the country who consider themselves Bulgarians, who speak the Bulgarian language, and that we speak the same language as the people in Macedonia. Now they call it Macedonian, but that does not mean that we do not understand each other and that every normal philologist in the world knows that it is a dialect of the Bulgarian language, emphasized Kostadinov.

Regarding the statement that “Bulgaria and Macedonia are two countries that should be one”, the Bulgarian MP commented that this was what all the Bulgarian revivalists wanted.