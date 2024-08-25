Bisera Kostadinovska Stojchevska, Minister of Culture from SDS, is the new “Maria Antoinette”, through her way of spending citizens will be able to conclude why we are talking about a robbed state.

It is obvious that the SDS as a government spared no expense, from the most ordinary things, to tenders, everything was spent as if there was no tomorrow, or as the famous line of Marie Antoinette, “If there is no bread, give them cakes” in the case of Macedonia with the SDS for the people there was neither bread, nor cakes, but Bisera Kostadinovska Stojchevska had everything.

Follow our press conference today at 11.15, says the announcement of VMRO-DPMNE.