The former Minister of Culture, Bisera Kostadinovska- Stojchevska, responded that part of the expenses presented refer to the need to provide basic conditions for the normal functioning of the trip after the airline lost the luggage, in response to Mile Lefkov, the MP of VMRO-DPMNE, accusing her of spending 714 pounds for private needs on a business trip to London.

And yes, I bought new suitcases from my own account and essential funds for the business trip so that I could travel and participate in meetings when I ran out of luggage during the trip to London. The rest is severe manipulation and complete untruth – she said, and then published a photo of the private transaction account for payments made during the trip.

At today’s press conference, Lefkov emphasized that she is justifying herself with payment statements from the previous day and says that the topic of interest is what the former minister took to the Ministry to justify the spent bills.

