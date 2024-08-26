The former Minister of Culture, Bisera Kostadinovska- Stojchevska, responded that part of the expenses presented refer to the need to provide basic conditions for the normal functioning of the trip after the airline lost the luggage, in response to Mile Lefkov, the MP of VMRO-DPMNE, accusing her of spending 714 pounds for private needs on a business trip to London.
And yes, I bought new suitcases from my own account and essential funds for the business trip so that I could travel and participate in meetings when I ran out of luggage during the trip to London. The rest is severe manipulation and complete untruth – she said, and then published a photo of the private transaction account for payments made during the trip.
At today’s press conference, Lefkov emphasized that she is justifying herself with payment statements from the previous day and says that the topic of interest is what the former minister took to the Ministry to justify the spent bills.
Bisera Antoineta with the travel order to accounting in the Ministry of Culture also submitted the bills that she covered with public money, from them it can be seen that she paid for socks, tights, suitcases, teddy bears with budget money. This is the receipt for a £9.7 Samsonite Crossover 59 suitcase. This invoice was delivered personally by Bisera Antoinette to the accounting department at the Ministry of Culture, and this is her signature on it. Bisera Antoineta bought the suitcases on 26.10.2023, and this can be seen from this account, where she is listed as the buyer, and which she signed when she took it to the Ministry of Culture to justify the money spent. We go with the next receipt, for £219 and the larger Samsonite Upscape spinner suitcase, and this receipt shows that Pearl Antoinette is the buyer and this receipt shows that she did the shopping on 26 October 2023. Moving on, this is the receipt from Gift Galore London, from 89 pounds, from where Bisera Antoineta bought a Paddington bear and a City football – accuses Lefkov.
