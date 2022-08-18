Businessman Trifun Kostovski in an interview with “Fokus” weekly reveals details of the private investigation he led into the bankruptcy of Eurostandard Bank, which he will announce on Monday.

Regarding where the money that was withdrawn from the bank as unsecured loans ended up, he says that most of it went to companies from Strumica close to SDSM.

When asked if he knows where the money that was taken as unsecured loans ended up, he says: Most of it ended up with Strumica companies, Mr. Krmzov’s companies, which are 18-19-20 in number and deal with everything from needle to plane. It is unthinkable for me to have such a partner in the bank.

I learned about Krmzov and his companies and the openness of the bank towards his companies in the last twelve months before the bankruptcy itself.

It is still not clear to me how Krmzov became the strongest partner of Eurostandard Bank!? Was Petkoski’s closeness with the then Prime Minister of the Government, Zoran Zaev, an occasion for massive support of every business from Krmzov, because he was close to Prime Minister Zaev as a person and a businessman.

Of course, more companies from Strumica close to SDSM enter here. The company “Galafarm” Skopje is also present everywhere in the so-called loans of funds that flowed from the bank. Those money laundering trails have not yet been revealed in detail.