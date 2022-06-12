In conditions when Bulgaria disputes the Macedonian special historical development – the identity and does not recognize the existence of the Macedonians, the government must not even think to touch the constitution. The unilateral and simple introduction of Bulgarians in the Macedonian constitution as a constituent people will mean redefining the history of the Macedonian people and their country. That means Bulgarianization of everything Macedonian – from Tsar Samuil through Delcev, to the role of Bulgaria in World War II, writes historian Natasa Kotlar in a column for “Skopsko Eho”.

Saturday was full of “German” news! Schulz promised us a date for the EU, and we – the poor people from Macedonia, indirectly, found out that we were ready to meet one of the key requirements of Bulgaria – to include the Bulgarians in the Constitution as a state-building nation of the country!? This latest information is from Johanna Daimel, one of the most respected German analysts for the Balkans, but it echoes in our poor consciousness terribly, hellishly! Especially since there comes a time when the north prime minister laughs immaturely when he is presented at an international meeting that he is from “West Bulgaria”, and the foreign minister signs himself as “North Macedonian”! Not to mention the others, together with the president from Vodno!

Kotlar warns that if, in the “Balkan way” or through the Parliament, which is in a chronic crisis, an attempt is made to implement “this murderous idea threatening the Macedonian existence”, it will be the end for us Macedonians.