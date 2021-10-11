Natasa Kotlar, the opposition mayoral candidate in Skopje’s Centar district, promised to include the civic organizations in the running of the municipality.

My main positions in the running of Centar are to say NO to the sprawl of concrete, to make sure there are trees on every street, humane opportunities for pedestrians, cyclists and persons with disabilities, to ensure a parking place for every citizen, to reduce the number of vehicles in the streets and to include experts in the planning of the municipality. We need to cooperate with experts, with civic groups that have specific areas of expertise, Kotlar said.

She is the candidate of the voice for Macedonia party, supported by VMRO-DPMNE and stands against Goran Gerasimovski from SDSM.