Natasa Kotlar, the mayoral candidate for Skopje’s Centar district, pledged to support the Old Bazaar and its unique crafts and artisanal shops.

The boza store of master Ekrem alone is 150 years old. My town hall will put in place clear projects for entrepreneurs that will help enrich the tourist offer in this part of Skopje. For Centar with soul, said Kotlar, a candidate of the Voice for Macedonia party, who is supported by VMRO-DPMNE.