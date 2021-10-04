Many things that exist and happen in the municipality of Centar are the result of systemic errors, lack of vision and appropriate plans over a period of 30 years. Hence, our main priorities will be primarily the public interest, and not the interest of individuals, businessmen or some groups, Natasa Kotlar said Monday on TV Telma’s “Top tema” show.

Kotlar emphasized that she is determined to stop the construction in the municipality of Centar, especially on residential buildings, adding that the municipality is overcrowded and that new solutions in terms of streets and pedestrian zones are needed.