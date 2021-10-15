Young couples who have used 3 In vitro fertilization procedures, through the Health Insurance Fund to have the opportunity for the Municipality to finance the first live born child. At the same time, a fund for surrogate mothers who will receive financial compensation (during pregnancy to receive monthly compensation in the amount of the minimum wage) for their commitment to help those couples who cannot have children, Natasa Kotlar, candidate for mayor of the Municipality of Centar supported by VMRO-DPMNE, said in a press release on Friday.

A fund for single parents is also envisaged. The mapping of single parents and families with one parent on the territory of the Municipality of Centar will be conducted, she added.

This will provide access to information, assistance in securing the rights of single parents and single-parent families in all segments of life, their inclusion, as well as raising public awareness and responsibility for this category of citizens, reads the press release.

Twenty scholarships for the best students from the municipality of Centar is another project from Kotlar’s program.