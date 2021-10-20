The candidate for mayor of the municipality of Centar, Natasa Kotlar, at Wednesday’s rally thanked her fellow citizens who supported her and the good result they achieved in the first round of local elections. She said she was convinced of victory in the second round as well, because her campaign had a different performance that showed that citizens and their needs were the focus of their attention.

The Municipality of Centar does not belong only to its inhabitants, to the people of Centar, but it is the center of the city of Skopje and the center of the state. Our vision for Centar is always to be a functional, modern and contemporary municipality as it deserves. I say this because I am serious in our intention to eliminate a culture that does not show modern and contemporary behavior, we seriously intend to change things in the field of urban construction, in ecology to establish principles, standards and measures for a healthy environment and healthy life, we need a cultural life that we have in our program and which includes both retirees and young people, said Kotlar.

Kotlar told the young people, students and high school students that she will seek their active engagement in creating a better municipality of Centar.