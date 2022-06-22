Macedonian Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, with through a Facebook post distances himself from presenting his position on the French proposal, noting that the Government has not formally received a proposal, agreed at the level of all 27 member states. He also lists the conditions under which it would be acceptable to our country.

Regarding the public discussion on the French proposal, I would like to confirm once again that the Government of the Republic of Macedonia has not formally received a proposal that is agreed at the level of all 27 member states. Whatever the final agreed text of the French proposal, I point out that, in order for it to be acceptable to us, the following elements are crucial:

-Clear formulation of the Macedonian language in the negotiating framework and clear protection of the Macedonian identity;

-Historical issues cannot be criteria in the negotiation framework;

-Negotiations between Macedonia and the EU must begin before the start of the procedure for constitutional changes for the inclusion of Bulgarians, Croats and Montenegrins in the preamble of the Constitution;

-Strong guarantees from both Bulgaria and the European Union that Bulgaria will not make new demands outside on what will be agreed in the negotiating framework and the bilateral protocol that has not yet been harmonized with Bulgaria;

Any solution will have to be consulted with the institutions of the Republic of Macedonia, writes Kovacevski.