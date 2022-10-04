After the meeting with the leader of the opposition, Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski assessed that it passed in a good spirit, and the demands of VMRO-DPMNE were not rejected.

I don’t expect the president of VMRO-DPMNE to praise me, on the contrary, I expected him to be harsher in his statement. However, I think that the meeting passed in a good spirit; we discussed in an expert manner. Additional analyzes will be made for the basic request of VMRO-DPMNE for the transfer of public utilities to a regulated market. It is understandable that this was their main request since they have the largest number of mayors. We don’t have that luxury; we have to take care of everyone equally, Kovacevski said.