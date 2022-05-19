Prime Minister Kovacevski agreed that a disciplinary procedure should be initiated against Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, who was recorded shouting obscenities at staffers.

I know that members of Parliament have made such an initiative. I would ask them to follow the procedure, the code of ethics. As head of the Government, I can’t decide what procedures take place in the Parliament. I hope that they will follow procedures and make the ethics decisions that are appropriate, Kovacevski said.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party is calling on Xhaferi to resign after the obscene rant that was aimed at Parliament employees. It happened as the opposition is filibustering legislation, and Xhaferi is still trying to advance the ruling coalition’s agenda.