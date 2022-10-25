Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski believes that political parties should sit down and discuss constitutional amendments so that an acceptable solution can be reached. All political parties, according to Kovacevski, have a positive attitude towards the constitutional changes, even those that were explicitly against it.

I think we should sit at the table. All political parties should state their assumptions and their position in relation to the constitutional changes and in the end a solution could be reached that would normally be acceptable to everyone, said Kovacevski, after the statements from the Alliance for Albanians and Besa the 20 percent formulation in the Constitution to be replaced by Albanian language.

Asked if he will also sit down for talks with the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is normal to have a meeting with the leaders of all political parties whenever there is an issue of interest to all citizens.