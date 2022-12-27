The government of SDS and DUI with Tace and Ali has a year with 365 scandals. This scandal government this year “managed” to impoverish and steal from the citizens to the maximum, to arrange new humiliations and international shames, but also to fully fill the pockets of its officials.

Among the scandals is the Parasites Affair, which revealed that while money was being cut for farmers, education, and healthcare under the pretext of a crisis, the directors appointed by this government received fat, heavy fees, so for one term they even received up to 920 minimum salaries. In addition, they lied to the workers, so instead of the promised wage increase, the unionists were left with short sleeves at a time of galloping price growth. The prices won the wage race a long time ago, so the impoverished citizens began to buy by the piece instead of by the kilo.

In terms of energy, the situation is even more catastrophic. Due to the low level of domestic electricity production, the government spends an average of one million euros per day on imports. This kind of import means emptying the budget, but also murky deals and purchases. Collapse happens in every field. The officials of the government have been thrown into abuses, crime and corruption, and the worst thing is that Kovacevski announced that they will continue according to the same principle “as before”.

This has to stop. Macedonia urgently needs early elections and a change of this corrupt and criminalized government.