Alternativa leader, Afrim Gashi and the Vice President of the party Safije Sadiki-Shaini met Wednesday with SDSM leader, Dimitar Kovacevski.

Congratulating the newly elected leader of the Social Democrats, Kovacevski, on the new task, among other things, we talked about the future of the country and the government’s plan for a country with a European and progressive orientation, Gashi wrote.

Alternative as part of the new government, he said, will strive for the advancement of the country towards the European family and the building of a progressive state.