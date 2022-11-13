Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and President Stevo Pendarovski offered their condolences to the Turkish people over the blast in Istanbul.

I send my deepest condolences to the fraternal Turkish people, to the families of the victims, to the mayor of Istanbul and to the Turkish president after today’s explosion in the heart of Istanbul, Kovacevski wrote on Twitter.

I am sending my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people in these difficult moments after today’s horrific explosion in Istanbul. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, Pendarovski said.