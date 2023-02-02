Whether Alternativa will discuss staying or leaving the government coalition will be known after the negotiations between SDSM and the Alliance for Albanians, which aim to expand the government majority with this party, are over. The Prime Minister and leader of SDSM Dimitar Kovachevski, the day before yesterday after the session of the Executive Board of the party, stated that they are mostly aligned with the Alliance for Albanians, but that personnel posts have not been discussed yet. The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, on the other hand, compared the announcements of AA’s entry into the government to a show, stressing that it will not bring anything new and good for the citizens.

After the negotiations between SDSM and the Alliance for Albanians are over, we will discuss staying or leaving the government coalition. We are in favor of a compromise regarding the distribution of posts, said yesterday the leader of Alternativa Afrim Gashi during the break from the meeting with the membership in Gostivar.

He mentioned that the party authorities will decide whether to stay or leave the government. If Alliance is a government partner and Alternative remains, according to Gashi there are ways and channels for communication and cooperation, because as he emphasized, Alternative is a cooperative party.

In relation to the speculations that there are conditions for staying or leaving the Government, the leader of Alternative says that as a party they are up to that challenge, but, as he said, unfortunately, or fortunately they will wait to see how the Alliance for Albanians will lead the negotiations with SDSM for entering the Government.

For Prime Minister Kovacevski, on the other hand, the main assumptions of the government majority are in line with what the Alliance for Albanians advocates, which is the strategic partnership with the United States, continuing the path to European integration, passing all reform laws and all decisions necessary for the continuation of the road to the EU.

The Prime Minister mentioned that they have largely agreed with the Alliance for Albanians, and the talks will continue in the area of all other aspects of possible cooperation.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, on the other hand, yesterday equated the announced possible new government coalition with the joining of the Alliance for the Albanians with a show and assessed that it has no capacity for reforms. He is still optimistic about early parliamentary elections and believes that the supporters of the government majority, who are “dissatisfied with the situation”, will not support the ministers proposed by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski. That, he says, will give an answer as to whether there will be early elections or whether regular elections will be held.