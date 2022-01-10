SDSM President and Prime Minister-designate for the formation of a new government, Dimitar Kovacevski at a press conference late Monday announced the nominations for new ministers, who, as he said, have professional capacity, honesty and desire to work for the citizens and believe in solidarity and equality.
Deputy Prime Minister for Fight against Corruption and Crime, Sustainable Development and Human Resources – Slavica Grkovska
Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs, coordination of economic departments and investments – Fatmir Bytiqy
Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs – Bojan Maricic
Minister of Defense – Slavjanka Petrovska
Minister of Interior – Oliver Spasovski
Minister of Justice – Nikola Tupancevski
Minister of Agriculture – Ljupco Nikolovski
Minister of Labor and Social Policy – Jovana Trencevska
Minister of Culture – Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska
Minister of Transport and Communications – Blagoj Bocvarski
