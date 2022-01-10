SDSM President and Prime Minister-designate for the formation of a new government, Dimitar Kovacevski at a press conference late Monday announced the nominations for new ministers, who, as he said, have professional capacity, honesty and desire to work for the citizens and believe in solidarity and equality.

Deputy Prime Minister for Fight against Corruption and Crime, Sustainable Development and Human Resources – Slavica Grkovska

Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs, coordination of economic departments and investments – Fatmir Bytiqy

Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs – Bojan Maricic

Minister of Defense – Slavjanka Petrovska

Minister of Interior – Oliver Spasovski

Minister of Justice – Nikola Tupancevski

Minister of Agriculture – Ljupco Nikolovski

Minister of Labor and Social Policy – Jovana Trencevska

Minister of Culture – Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska

Minister of Transport and Communications – Blagoj Bocvarski