The government did not receive an announcement that a delegation from Bulgaria will attend tomorrow’s commemoration of the 151st birth anniversary of Goce Delcev, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who called for a peaceful and dignified celebration in the “St. Spas” church.

Until this moment, I have no announcement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Bulgaria about an official Bulgarian delegation that would lay flowers. The Minister of Interior also said – anyone who is a benevolent, official state institution who wants to pay respects at the grave of the great Macedonian national struggle here, in Skopje, in a dignified way, can freely announce their participation. All those who are ill-intentioned, who are provocateurs, who deny the Macedonian people, who deny the Macedonian state, who violate the feelings of Macedonians and other citizens, they will not enter the country, said Kovacevski, answering journalist’s questions during Friday’s visit to the “Vitalia” company.

He pointed out that in accordance with the conclusions of the Security Council convened by the President of the State and in accordance with the decisions of the Government, the Ministry of Interior is responsible for ensuring a peaceful and dignified celebration of the birth anniversary of, as he said, the greatest fighter for an independent Macedonian state – Goce Delcev.