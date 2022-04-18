The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic says that the cooperation between the members of the Open Balkans initiative works well and that the representatives of the three countries are in constant contact, especially now that there is a crisis with wheat and cooking oil.

Dimitar Kovacevski called me three times and each time we allocated quantities for Macedonia. It is the job of the Prime Minister, we are friends and we are looking to solve the problem. We see how much we have so as not to endanger Serbia, Vucic told Pink yesterday.

Macedonia has been procuring wheat, corn and raw materials for making cooking oil since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.