Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski insisted that his majority in Parliament is stable, even as his key coalition partner DUI is torn with bitter factional strife. DUI officials meet again today to try to iron out the differences between powerful Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi and an angry faction of officials from Skopje.

At the moment the Government operates with a stable majority and we all can see that. We have two concepts – one of a European Macedonia, that will assume all obligations of EU accession while maintaining its Macedonian language and the identity of the Macedonian people and its cultural characteristics. And the other concept is against our accession to the European Union. We saw it for 11 years in this country and we were a captive state with no rule of law and no democracy, Kovacevski insisted.