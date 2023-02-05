Macedonian Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, strongly condemns the act of vandalism of stoning the Macedonian club “Nikola Jonkov Vapcarov” in Blagoevgrad. He said via Facebook that he expects the institutions in the Republic of Bulgaria to find the perpetrators and punish them accordingly as soon as possible.

The stoning of the Macedonian club “Nikola Jonkov Vapcarov” in Blagoevgrad is an act of vandalism that I strongly condemn. Such activities do not correspond to the agreed policy for the promotion of good neighborly relations, mutual respect and friendship between two neighboring states. I expect the competent institutions in Bulgaria to find and sanction the perpetrators as soon as possible and to condemn the vandalism. Macedonia, in the spirit of European values, will continue with its efforts to strengthen the diplomatic and positive agenda between Macedonia and Bulgaria, reads Prime Minister Kovacevski’s post.