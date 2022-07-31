The constitutional amendments are passed in Parliament, and upon joining the EU, which is a path that needs to be taken, especially in the areas of the rule of law and the management of institutions, Macedonia will have to make a lot of legal and constitutional amendments, the president of SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski said on Sunday.

Even upon joining the EU, constitutional changes are again made with the aim of transferring a whole part of the competences of the Republic of Macedonia to the European Union because we are entering into an alliance with 27 other countries. That’s why the representatives representing the citizens should be up to the task and all the decisions that should be made regarding the EU membership, including laws and constitutional amendments, should be made in the interest of all citizens, Kovacevski pointed out.

Kovacevski repeated that the announcement of a referendum is exclusively for internal party issues in VMRO-DPMNE.