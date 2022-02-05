In a MIA interview, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski praised the outcome of the early stage of the renewed negotiations with Bulgaria, but said that he will not promise a date when the Bulgarian veto could be lifted or fully inform the public about the content of the talks.

We are conducting a process of negotiations on the political issues which is open, and is at the level of the foreign ministries. They operate with working documents that should not be shared with the public, given that they are not yet official documents accepted by both sides. Once we have a solution tha tis accepted at the expert level, it will definitely be shared with the public, Kovacevski said.

This statement comes as the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party calls on the Government to reveal what concessions it has accepted in the negotiations so far and how they will influence Macedonian national identity.

After numerous failed expectations in the past, when Zoran Zaev would announce the opening of EU accession talks every six months only to have the hopes betrayed, Kovacevski said that he will not set a date when the Bulgarian veto will be lifted.