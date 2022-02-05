In a MIA interview, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski praised the outcome of the early stage of the renewed negotiations with Bulgaria, but said that he will not promise a date when the Bulgarian veto could be lifted or fully inform the public about the content of the talks.
We are conducting a process of negotiations on the political issues which is open, and is at the level of the foreign ministries. They operate with working documents that should not be shared with the public, given that they are not yet official documents accepted by both sides. Once we have a solution tha tis accepted at the expert level, it will definitely be shared with the public, Kovacevski said.
This statement comes as the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party calls on the Government to reveal what concessions it has accepted in the negotiations so far and how they will influence Macedonian national identity.
After numerous failed expectations in the past, when Zoran Zaev would announce the opening of EU accession talks every six months only to have the hopes betrayed, Kovacevski said that he will not set a date when the Bulgarian veto will be lifted.
The framework naturally leads to some kind of a formal document at the end of the process, and will address open issues on both sides. What we discussed is to resolve the issues in the spirit of European values, and mutual respect between the two countries, so that the dignity of all citizens is preserved. Once we have such a solution, it will be something that can be shared with the public. I would not tie us to dates. We need a quick solution given that we deserve the opening of EU accession talks, but we do not need a hasty solution, Kovacevski said.
