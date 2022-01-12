We have clear national positions in the talks with Bulgaria and a Parliament resolution supported by all parties, SDSM leader and PM-designate Dimitar Kovacevski said following Wednesday’s press conference of Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov.

My impression is that it is a matter of expressed personal dissatisfaction with the end of his participation in the Government. What he is saying is not true at all, said Kovacevski.

Dimitrov, he added, personally took part in building those same positions.