Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said today that in his report submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission even before he took up his current position, it was reported that his wife had invested in the construction of a photovoltaic plant. Kovacevski, answering a journalist’s question, said that it was an investment of his wife, for which she invested her own funds.

Firstly, what was published by one news portal, then taken by other news portals, was publicly available data and can be seen from my report where my wife’s share is reported. It’s not now, it’s even before I took office as Prime Minister. According to the Law on Commercial Companies and according to the legal regulations in the country, every citizen can invest his own funds, as she has invested her own funds, and all this is reported to all competent institutions, to the Anti-corruption Commission, with all the data and they are publicly available, Kovacevski said.

That, he added, is her investment, which she has made with her own funds.