Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski met Thursday with UK Ambassador Rachel Galloway, who wished the Prime Minister and the new Government a successful mandate and achievement of program priorities in the interest of the citizens, the government’s press service said.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Kovacevski expressed his gratitude to the Government and the citizens of our country for the traditional friendship of the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Kovacevski reminded that the United Kingdom held the EU presidency when our country received the candidate status in 2005 when the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was Tony Blair, and that the people of Macedonia remember that decision as one of the most important in our European integration process. Ambassador Rachel Galloway reaffirmed that the United Kingdom remains a strong supporter of key reform processes in Macedonia. She stressed that the United Kingdom is a strong and long-standing partner of Macedonia and supports its aspirations to become a member of the European Union. We will continue to work together for the country ‘s prosperity in the direction of economic cooperation and we will continue to support Macedonia’ s energy strategy and its commitment to a full and sustainable transition to renewable energy sources, reads the press release.