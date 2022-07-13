Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said in an interview with MIA today that without the consent of both sides, both Skopje and Sofia, no change can happen in relation to any of the points in the protocol.

When asked if he had an insight into this document, if there is a harmonized protocol at all, when the public will be able to have an insight into it, Kovacevski did not give a direct answer, but emphasized that what is important to know about the protocol is that it is based on reciprocity.

We insist on that. This means that the obligations or tasks that we and Bulgaria will set for ourselves as two countries, bilaterally, are valid for both sides. No one has the mandate to accept unilateral requests nor can they act on them. Reciprocity as a principle is the basis for everything that is done, Kovacevski said.

He says that the protocol is actually the minutes of a meeting between the ministries of foreign affairs, a bilateral document that does not condition the negotiating framework.

In fact, the protocol is not even mentioned in the negotiating framework. All the more, the protocol confirms that it is not connected and does not condition the start of negotiations. For that reason, I urge not to speculate about the content and importance of this document, said the Prime Minister.

He adds that historical issues are under the jurisdiction of the History Commission, which, as he stated, works completely autonomously.

We neither interfere in their work nor plan to interfere. They are professionals and should perform their work professionally and responsibly, as they have been doing so far. We as the Government, as relevant institutions, after the finalization of the process at the Commission, take the last step through the implementation of the previously agreed upon, says Kovacevski.

He added that the public should be sure that in all parts of the process they are guided by the state’s interests, respect the Resolution of the Parliament, take care of our identity and the Macedonian language to be protected and preserved.