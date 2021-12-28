Answering a question about the dispute with Bulgaria, SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski said that history could not be the only topic of conversation between two neighboring countries.

We also need to talk with Bulgaria about the future, a future translated into investment projects, infrastructure projects, economic and cultural cooperation. It will bring the citizens closer and will bring economic benefits for the citizens, through the increased economic cooperation. So it is normal to talk about those topics, it is normal to have expert working groups on those topics, said Kovacevski in an interview with Sitel TV.

He also referred to the announced time frame by Bulgaria, emphasizing that the solution should be sought through European values.