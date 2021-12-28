SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski met Tuesday with United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes, discussing a number of current topics in the interest of both countries, cooperation, Euro-Atlantic integration, challenges related to the health and energy crises, and formation of the new government.

At the meeting, Kovacevski informed Byrnes that as soon as he becomes Prime Minister he will invite the new Bulgarian Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov, to visit Macedonia. He reiterated the view that it is necessary to find a mutually acceptable solution with Bulgaria to lift the veto on the start of negotiations with the EU. According to Kovacevski, it is necessary to make a plan to remove the blockade.