The office of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will send out invitations to the leaders of parties represented in the Parliament for a meeting on Monday. Kovacevski wants the meeting to focus on “the European future of the country and the decisions that need to be made in the Parliament in the coming period with a broad political and societal consensus”.

Kovacevski is pressed by Bulgaria to amend the Constitution and include the Bulgarian nation in its preamble – a move that VMRO-DPMNE opposes without guarantees that it would be the last nationalist demand Bulgaria makes, or without reciprocity for the Macedonians in Bulgaria. Without votes from VMRO Kovacevski can’t amend the Constitution and VMRO leader Mickoski demands the meeting to be focused on holding early general elections instead.