A new debacle of the treacherous government led by Dimitar Kovacevski in diplomacy is on the horizon. Once again, new conditions and new documents from Bulgaria to Macedonia. Ѕesterday, the new foreign affairs minister of Bulgaria, Nikolay Milkov, announced a new document with tasks for the Republic of Macedonia, according to VMRO-DPMNE.

As the party points out, the betrayal they committed by accepting the Protocol and the negotiating framework in which they introduced bilateral relations was not enough, so now a new document is being prepared with new conditions and tasks to be fulfilled by the state.

While publicly the head of the Bulgarian MFA talks about new conditions, Kovacevski, Osmani and Maricic, hidden in a mouse hole, are silent about what is being prepared in Bulgaria. Kovacevski, Osmani and Maricic should immediately explain what these new documents contain, what are the new requirements and conditions? While they tried their hardest to convince the Macedonian public that the Protocol closes all the conditions and demands from Bulgaria, in less than a month, we again receive new conditions and new demands to fulfill. There is no end to the betrayals and selling of the Macedonian identity, history, language and culture by Dimitar Kovacevski, Bujar Osmani and Bojan Maricic, said VMRO-DPMNE.

To put an end to all betrayals we need snap parliamentary elections and a referendum for the citizens to express their opinion on the betrayals committed by this non-national government, the party added.

