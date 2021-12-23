Kovacevski is a pawn and a follower of Zaev and it is already clear to everyone. That is why he takes him by the hand and shows him as a first-grader, in the leadership of the party, in the government, abroad. Obviously, Kovacevski was chosen by his mentor Zaev as the best continuation of the Zaevism. The pawn Kovacevski will have the role to continue the harmful policies of Zaev and to cover up the crimes of his boss, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Nothing else is expected of him. If he knew and was able to do something good for the citizens, he would have done it from the position in the government. If he had thought differently from Zaev’s matrix, he would have at least once rebelled against the harmful and disastrous policies that brought Macedonia to its knees. But the pawn Kovacevski chose to remain silent and listen. As before, so from now, said the opposition party.