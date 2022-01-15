The new prime minister-designate Dimitar Kovacevski presented the same promises before the MPs as his predecessor Zoran Zaev. According to him, the focus of the new government will be on creating greater and sustainable economic growth in the next two and a half years.

The key goal of the government’s economic policy will be to create greater and sustainable economic growth and GDP growth by doubling the economic growth rates in the medium term from 2.5% to 5% average growth. We will achieve this through the increase of domestic and foreign investments, investments in public and private projects, as well as a significant increase in the efficiency in the realization of capital investments, said Kovacevski in his speech.

The same promises were made in the previous five years by his former boss, Zoran Zaev, who promised every year that it would be a year of economy and increase economic growth to over 5%.