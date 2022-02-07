Macedonian Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, met Monday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, Georg Voutsas, the government press service has informed.

Strong support from the Republic of Austria for the European perspectives of the Republic of Macedonia was expressed at the meeting. At the same time, the new dynamics in the negotiations between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria was welcomed. Prime Minister Kovacevski thanked for the friendly and principled support that Austria gives to Macedonia in all areas. The Republic of Austria is a strategic economic partner of our country and a great friend and supporter of the democratic and integration processes of our country. We continue to improve bilateral relations between the two countries. In terms of European integration, we are committed to finding solutions in the spirit of European values, said Prime Minister Kovacevski, according to the government press release.

