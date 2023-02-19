Macedonian Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Bojan Maricic, met with George and Alexander Soros today, the Government informed without giving more details about the reason for the meeting.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the Government of Macedonia promotes and practices the values of democracy, the protection of human rights, the rule of law, and open society, the same values that the Open Society Foundation stands for.

The interlocutors emphasized that the openness of the state for the development of democracy, and the rule of law are key for the development of the economy, and for new investments from domestic and foreign companies.

Kovacevski said that the Government will continue to support the free-thinking citizens and the critical mass.