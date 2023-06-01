Macedonia’s EU integration was in the focus of the meeting of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, at the sidelines of the Second European Political Community Summit in Chisinau on Thursday.

EP President Metsola voiced strong support to Macedonia continuing on the European path, the Government said in a press release.

Kovacevski and Metsola agreed that the role of the Parliament is key in adopting a difficult but statehood decision in the coming period, adding that the decision is a responsibility for each lawmaker but also the institution that directly represents citizens who want a European future and live in an EU member-state, but at home, in Macedonia.

Interlocutors agreed this is not a decision of one person, one government or one party, highlighting the importance of the process while urging the Parliament to make the right decision that will ensure prosperity and European future of citizens.

In this regard, they highlighted the commitment of the Members of the European Parliament in the country’s EU accession process, reads the press release.