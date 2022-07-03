The meeting between Prime Minister and SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in relation to the French proposal for lifting the Bulgarian veto and opening of Macedonia’s EU accession talks has started at the MPs Club this afternoon.

The meeting is part of the planned consultative meetings of Kovacevski with opposition leaders over the French proposal. The prime minister already met with the leaders of the government coalition, diplomats, civil sector and representatives of the expert public and the media.