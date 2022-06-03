It’s high time Macedonia started negotiations with the EU, agreed Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Bratislava, pointing out that any further delay could have serious security consequences for the region and Europe.

Kovacevski, who met Nehammer on the sidelines of the GlobSec 2022 security conference in Bratislava, underscored Austria’s strong support for the country and the European future of the entire region, and supported Chancellor Nehammer for the continuity of the extraordinary and special engagement that motivates the citizens of the countries of the Western Balkans to remain focused on European goals and at the same time encourages and reminds the EU member states to fulfill their promises to the countries of the Western Balkans.

According to the government press service, the two prime ministers stressed the friendly relations and mutual support between the two countries as a result of the continuous improvement of bilateral ties politically and economically with open prospects for their further development.

Kovacevski and Nehammer expressed satisfaction with the visible growth of Austrian investments in Macedonia and the great interest in new economic cooperation and projects in the areas: renewable energy sources, construction, banking and insurance.