Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Prague, discussing regional perspectives and Macedonia’s Euro-integration process, but also challenges imposed by the global energy crisis and opportunities for their overcoming.

Prime Minister Kovacevski emphasized that Macedonia is fully prepared for the screening process that lies ahead and that full membership in the European Union is expected by 2030.

They agreed that the two countries have excellent bilateral relations and cooperation, and the possibilities for their advancement in the direction of implementing the reform priorities are also being considered.

Gratitude was also expressed for the unreserved Austrian support from the technical and financial aspects that we receive from Austria.