The new energy and dynamics of relations with Bulgaria, determined at our first meeting with the delegation of the Bulgarian government in Skopje and on the return visit to Sofia to hold a joint session, through the work of the first meetings of the working groups put on the table many projects and opportunities for cooperation, said Prime Minister Kovacevski in an interview with the National Radio-Television

Instead of communication which was reduced to accusations, hate speech, speeches of propagandists, which do not fit the relations between the two countries, we agreed on very concrete initiatives that will involve the chambers of commerce, the business community to grow in the economy and in other areas. Deadlines have even been set, such as making visible progress in the construction of Corridor 8 by 2027. It is an ambitious, but achievable plan, said Prime Minister Kovacevski in an interview with the public service broadcaster.

He added that in combination with the road part of Corridor 8, and knowing that in Macedonia it intersects with Corridor 10, serious perspectives are opened for the economy of both countries, as well as for all other countries in the region and the connection of the two seas, the Black and the Adriatic Sea in Albania.