Regardless of who and what position they hold and whether they belong to a political party, they can be sanctioned for abuses. Such cases exist and there was no pardon for anyone, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said on Friday.
Ethical and moral responsibility, as indicated by the Prime Minister, is sanctioned according to the Code of Ethics adopted by the Government and applies to all appointed officials under the Government’s authority.
If someone has doubts about certain abuses, then all institutions are available to submit it and be processed and sanctioned according to the laws of the state. We have a legal system that sanctions all abuse of any kind without privileging anyone on any basis. I confirmed this through a certain number of dismissals and appointments of officials precisely because of suspicions of improper execution of the works, Kovacevski said.
