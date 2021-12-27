SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski, informed on social media that the party’s Central Committee nominated him as prime minister-designate of the future Government.

It is a great honor and responsibility for me that today I received the trust the of SDSM’s Central Committee to be prime minister-designate of the future Government! It is a challenge that I am ready to accept and work hard to justify the trust.

We continue with the session of the Central Committee for election of a new leadership, as well as new members of the Central and Executive Board of SDSM.

SDSM will be reorganized, will continue to be democratized and modernized. The party is open for the inclusion of new people who will be characterized by knowledge, honesty and commitment to social democratic values, wrote Kovacevski.