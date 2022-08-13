In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski writes that Saturday marks 21st anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement.

Over the years, Macedonia has shown that it is successfully building a common future for all citizens equally. We are a multicultural, multi-ethnic functional democracy, a country of friendship, coexistence and togetherness. It is our strength, our foundation for developing a state with equal conditions for all Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Serbs, Vlachs, Roma, Bosniaks and all other communities who consider this country their home, said Kovacevski.

According to Prime Minister Kovacevski, the Ohrid Agreement is based on the principles of inclusiveness, and it promotes unity and togetherness.