At today’s press conference, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski when asked if, in the future, any country, regardless of whether it is Bulgaria, disputes its language and identity, whether we will withdraw from the negotiations, he said there will not be such a situation and that it is clear that Macedonia is starting the negotiations in Macedonian language.

Such a situation will not exist because the negotiating framework clearly states that the Republic of Macedonia will start the negotiations in the Macedonian language. On the 19th in Brussels, I will read the opening statement in Macedonian language, Kovacevski said.

Earlier he confirmed that the first intergovernmental conference will be held on July 19 in Brussels.