The Macedonian PM Dimitar Kovacevski, accompanied by the Vice-PM responsible for economic issues, Fatmir Bytyqi, will attend on Thursday the second meeting of the European Political Community.

The three major topics to be discussed at the Summit are the security, the energy, and the connections. The fact that the Summit in Chisinau will gather 47 countries is, according to the French Presidency, a strong political message to Moscow.

The European Political Community is an informal diplomatic forum established last year, on the initiative of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The participants are the 27 EU member countries, the entire West Balkan, and 14 other countries European countries that are not EU members.