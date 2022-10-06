Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski met Thursday with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic at the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Prague, discussing challenges related to the global energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, as well as Macedonia’s European path and the start of accession negotiations.

Plenkovic emphasized that Croatia is ready to continue helping Macedonia with reforms and fulfilling the necessary conditions for EU membership.

Kovacevski emphasized his satisfaction with the good economic relations between Croatia and Macedonia and pointed out that in friendly Croatia we have a sincere partner, a traditional supporter of our aspirations for integration into the European family, reads the government statement.

The two interlocutors agreed that only together and by intensifying regional cooperation can we overcome the world energy crisis.