Kovacevski confirmed our suspicions, the meeting in Tirana is aimed at saving his political career and the career of Ali Ahmeti.

Yesterday, Dimitar Kovacevski praised the meeting in Tirana, but did not tell the public what was agreed on the table to save the government.

It is clear that the meeting in Tirana was not just for a New Year’s lunch, but to save the government coalition of SDS and DUI.

Does Kovacevski have to accept new national betrayals, or have new business interests of DUI been put on the table? Let the pawn Dimitar Kovacevski be encouraged and tell what tasks he received from Ali Ahmeti and Edi Rama, demands VMRO-DPMNE.

The pawn Kovachevski will accept everything they give him, knowing that his rating is within a statistical error and the citizens trust this government less and less every day.

If SDS and DUI think that everything they do is for the benefit of the citizens, instead of meetings in other countries, let them be encouraged and schedule a meeting with the citizens for early parliamentary elections.

Only an agreement with the citizens is for the good of the state, but after all the betrayals and crimes they committed, they are aware that the citizens will punish them for all the national destruction.